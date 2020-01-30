Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $52.79 million and approximately $15,941.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00746343 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001794 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, Crex24, TradeOgre, Coindeal, Binance, Cryptohub, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

