C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $73.41 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

