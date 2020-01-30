C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

CHRW stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 793,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $92.72.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.