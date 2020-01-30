Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 779,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CCMP stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.37. 9,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77 and a beta of 1.32. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.