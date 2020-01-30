Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.91-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Caci International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.91-12.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.50.

CACI stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $267.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.85. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.08 and a 12-month high of $274.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

