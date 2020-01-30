Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Caci International (NYSE:CACI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

NYSE CACI traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.18. 243,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,289. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.08 and a 52-week high of $274.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Caci International’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caci International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Caci International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caci International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

