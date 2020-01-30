California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of CWT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 202,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

