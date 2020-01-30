Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.92

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.92 and traded as high as $34.97. Caltex Australia shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 690,665 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$28.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.

About Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX)

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

