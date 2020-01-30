Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 12150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.24 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.87.

About Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Global Timberland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Global Timberland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.