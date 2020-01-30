Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Trading Down 7.7%

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) shares dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 1,028 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 306,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

