Canaccord Genuity Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $340.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.39 and a 200 day moving average of $351.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

