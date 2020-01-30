Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.65 on Thursday, reaching C$124.59. The company had a trading volume of 296,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$107.54 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$120.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.29.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

