Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$188.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$188.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$174.33.

CTC.A traded down C$2.05 on Thursday, hitting C$142.28. 128,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$142.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.41. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$131.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

