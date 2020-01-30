Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.85

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 4837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cannae by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cannae by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

