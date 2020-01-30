Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $657,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 109,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBT opened at $23.28 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1339 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

