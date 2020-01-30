Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

