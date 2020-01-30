Capital One Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.
Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
NYSE:COF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.20. 1,883,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59.
In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
