Capital One Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.20. 1,883,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

