Carnival (LON:CCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,966.00

Carnival plc (LON:CCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,966 ($39.02) and last traded at GBX 3,020 ($39.73), with a volume of 539455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,338 ($43.91).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,529.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,420.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

