Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Catalent stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,725. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

