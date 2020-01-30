Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $74,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after buying an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,514,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 642,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.16. 221,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

