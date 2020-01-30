Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.12. 67,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,407. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

