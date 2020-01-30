CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%.
CBTX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $807.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. CBTX has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 21.16%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
