CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%.

CBTX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $807.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. CBTX has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

