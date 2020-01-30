CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,116. The company has a market cap of $258.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

