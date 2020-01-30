CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 5%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $13.26, approximately 820,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,222,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $51,589.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,671,105.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

