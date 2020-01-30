Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,536,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the previous session’s volume of 620,631 shares.The stock last traded at $23.78 and had previously closed at $23.33.

The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 201.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

About Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

