Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

CPF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 1,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $793.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $100,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $50,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

