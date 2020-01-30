Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,871. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.77 million, a PE ratio of 138.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 23.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 462,772 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.