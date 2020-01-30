Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 5,576,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62. Cerus has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. Cerus’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 502.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 147.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,503,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 896,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at $3,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

