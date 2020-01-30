CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of CF Industries worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 179,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 154.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,079 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $40.27 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.