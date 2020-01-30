CGI (NYSE:GIB) Shares Down 8.2%

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.73 and last traded at $78.81, approximately 771,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 187,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Get CGI alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 114,164 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.