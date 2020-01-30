CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$117.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.63.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A traded down C$1.30 on Thursday, reaching C$102.70. 858,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.91. CGI has a 52-week low of C$84.41 and a 52-week high of C$114.06. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.