Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 212,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRA. First Analysis reduced their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $75,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $353,548. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.