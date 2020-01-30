Charles E. Price Sells 9,000 Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 9,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CHRA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. Charah Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRA shares. First Analysis lowered their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

