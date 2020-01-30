Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 749,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,897. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

