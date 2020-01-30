Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,897. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

