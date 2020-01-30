Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 149,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $81.31 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

