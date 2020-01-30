Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 248.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

