Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.30 and a 52 week high of $93.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.