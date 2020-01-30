Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,437,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,426,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Charter Communications by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.18.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $490.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $288.00 and a twelve month high of $517.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.20.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

