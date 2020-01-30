Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.40 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

