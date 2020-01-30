Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,487 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 443,966 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 653,860 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 480.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

