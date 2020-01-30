Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Knoll worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Knoll by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $134,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $917,239 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

