Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Chase Packaging Corp (OTCMKTS:CPKA) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 12,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA)

Chase Packaging Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it manufactured woven paper mesh for industrial applications; and polypropylene mesh fabric bags for agricultural use, as well as distributed agricultural packaging manufactured by other companies. The company intends to secure a merger partner wishing to go public or acquire private companies to create investment value.

