Cheesecoin (CHEESE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $29,233.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 371,999,300 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

