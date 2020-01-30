China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $8.12. China Distance Education shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 4,524 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of $294.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Distance Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of China Distance Education worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

