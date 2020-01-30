Christopher John Nielsen Sells 3,000 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $278,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $60,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 617,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Redfin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.