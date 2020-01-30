Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Chubb by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3,862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

