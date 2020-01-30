Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

