Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

CSCO traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.