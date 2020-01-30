Citadel Market Capitalization Tops $24,095.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 138.8% higher against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $24,095.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.